Cong braces for local body polls; banks on welfare schemes in TG

Hyderabad: With the poll bugle sounded for local body elections, the Congress has decided to encash the positive narrative woven around the ‘successful’ implementation of development and welfare schemes, particularly those which have benefited the farmers and countryside. Despite BRS’s campaign of urea shortage getting amplified during Kharif season, the national party is pushing its narrative that the problem has been largely resolved.

The farm loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa, bonus on paddy and Bhu Bharati the latter replaced the contentious Dharani are being highlighted as a reflection of the successful administration under the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, towards mobilising the voters in rural areas.

The recently held Extended Executive Committee meeting resolved to highlight the ‘successful’ 22-month rule of CM Revanth Reddy. It was decided to make wide publicity of schemes including distribution of fine rice, ration cards, Indiramma housing and fertiliser supply, from grassroot level in villages.

The Congress government, leaders said, has issued over 60,000 ration cards in Hyderabad alone. On Indiramma housing, the government is expediting construction of 3,500 houses per constituency, with bills cleared on time.