Cong, BRS and MIM rolled into one with single agenda, fumes TG BJP

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana has stated that the people of Telangana will teach a lesson to Congress, BRS, and AIMIM in the near future.Addressing the media on Friday, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar, BJP candidate for the Hyderabad local body elections Dr Gautam Rao, and party state general secretary K Venkateswarlu spoke about the recent local body MLC election results. They reiterated their party’s claim that the three opposition parties are collaborating.

Payal Shankar remarked that while the three parties in Telangana—MIM, Congress, and BRS—may have different names, their core ideologies are fundamentally one and the same. Although their offices differ, they operate as if they are one party. “During the local body MLC elections in Hyderabad, BRS leaders insisted that MIM was a separate entity, while MIM leaders claimed they had no alliances.” However, the truth emerged: Congress extended direct support to MIM, while BRS provided indirect support.

Dr Gautam Rao stated that the BJP has achieved a moral victory in the Hyderabad local body election results released on Friday. He criticised the conduct of these elections, claiming they disrespected the people of Hyderabad, and revealed that BRS and Congress operate under the influence of MIM. Rao emphasised that the people of Telangana are observing the ongoing actions of Congress and BRS. Supporting the Congress-BRS-MIM coalition in future elections will only serve to empower MIM.