Cong, BRS will hand over Hyd’bad, TG to Majlis; fumes Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy continued the party’s tirade against Congress and BRS, stating that these parties have allied to hand over Hyderabad and, subsequently, Telangana to the Majlis.

Addressing the media on Monday, he said, that Hyderabad appears to have been handed over to the Majlis party and suggested that the Congress and BRS will not hesitate to surrender control of Telangana in the future. “During BRS rule, MIM leaders would visit Pragathi Bhavan with significant security. Now, under Congress’ leadership, they are visiting Congress leaders’ homes with the same level of protection. Both Congress and BRS are acting as pawns for the Majlis party.” He urged the people of Telangana, who have suffered from various forms of oppression during the Nizam’s rule and the Razakar’s tyranny, to remain vigilant and ensure they do not become subjugated by the Majlis again. “We urge the public to recognise, understand, and expose the true nature of the Congress, BRS, and MIM parties.”

Kishan Reddy said it is now clear that only the BJP and the Majlis parties have fielded candidates in these elections. The ruling Congress party and the BRS, which serves as the primary opposition in the Legislative Assembly, are supporting the Majlis party instead of contesting in the Legislative Council elections, which only benefits the Majlis.”

He alleged that the BRS is threatening its own corporators to prevent them from exercising their right to vote, thereby undermining the voting rights of the people who elected them.

Kishan Reddy criticised the BRS and Congress for fielding candidates to divide the anti-Majlis vote, enabling the MIM to continue winning. He questioned how both parties could claim to be secular while collaborating with the Majlis, known for its religious agenda, which is tied to the legacy of the Razakars in Hyderabad. This raises questions about Rahul Gandhi’s claims of secularism.

The Majlis party has a history linked to the Razakars, who were responsible for the deaths of thousands of poor individuals, farmers, and labourers in Telangana due to religious fanaticism.

“Isn’t it true that the Majlis party was involved in the massacre of 400 people in Teegalukunda to unseat Chief Minister Chenna Reddy? Former cabinet member Sarojini Pullareddy affirmed that the Majlis party was responsible for the deaths of 400 Dalits due to religious extremism,” he asked.

The BJP state chief accused the BRS and Congress of compromising their integrity for political gain by siding with the Majlis party. He emphasized that the people of Hyderabad have already expressed their disapproval of the Majlis in past elections.

“By threatening corporators and preventing them from voting, the BRS is disrespecting the will of the people of Greater Hyderabad. Those opposing the Majlis’ attacks on Hindu deities and festivals, and who are concerned about threats to Indians, should question their support for a party that has made alarming statements regarding our nation’s situation. The BRS and Congress owe explanations to the people of Telangana.”

Targeting the BRS, he asked, “Why is the party leadership pressuring their corporators not to vote? Does this indicate a lack of trust in their own members?” As the Hyderabad local body elections approach, he highlighted that BJP corporators, ex-officio members of Parliament, Legislative Council members, and MLAs have gathered. “Our BJP candidate, Gautam Rao, has already met with voters and engaged democratically with supporters of other parties to seek their backing,” he concluded.