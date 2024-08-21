Cong files complaint against KTR over ‘Cheap Minister’ remark

Hyderabad: The Congress party registered a complaint at Saifabad police station against BRS working president K T Rama Rao for his post on X, where he referred to the Chief Minister as ‘cheap minister’.

MP M Anil Kumar Yadav and MLA Vedma Bhojju Patel referring to the post on X platform by KTR held that his remarks were highly ‘defamatory’ and amounted to damaging the reputation of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He demanded that a criminal case against KTR be filed.