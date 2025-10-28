Cong hopeful’s kin among 170 booked in city pre-poll crackdown

Hyderabad: Srisailam Yadav and Ramesh Yadav, the father and brother of Jubilee Hills Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, were among the 170 people booked under bindover cases in Hyderabad as part of a recent preventive policing campaign designed to control potential election-related unrest.

The Hyderabad police launched widespread preventive measures ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-poll, registering bindover cases against numerous individuals with a history of involvement in election disputes, land settlements, and past criminal allegations.

A bindover is a court order requiring individuals to maintain good behaviour and peace; failing to comply can lead to pre-emptive detention. This tactic aims to curb voter intimidation and potential inter-party confrontation.

Srisailam Yadav has a notable history as a rowdy-sheeter, repeatedly named in police dossiers for land disputes, intimidation, and possessing illegal weapons. He has faced non-bailable warrants and has been produced before courts for failing to attend legal proceedings related to past assault cases.

Ramesh Yadav has also been cited in police action, including bindover cases and possible detention in connection with incidents involving intimidation. Both father and son are known to have a strong local influence, especially in Jubilee Hills and surrounding areas, making them significant figures during election season.

Naveen Yadav himself has been the subject of several criminal cases for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by distributing voter ID cards, which are considered unlawful inducement ahead of elections.