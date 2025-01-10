Cong mantris’ failure to go all guns blazing on oppn riles Delhi bosses

Hyderabad: The Congress high command got serious on Telangana Ministers, MPs, MLAs and some senior leaders for not going aggressive against the opposition when the latter targeted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on various issues. The AICC leadership was already busy finding the reasons for the Ministers’ silence and the senior leaders’ staying away to counter the opposition allegations against the CM and the state government.

Party sources said that the AICC leaders were enquiring with the TPCC leaders about the ‘irresponsible’ attitude adopted by the Ministers, MPs and MLAs when the government and Chief Minister were cornered on some issues. The Lagacharla incident, implementation of Rythu Bharosa scheme, Allu Arjun episode, ACB case against BRS leader KT Rama Rao, food poisoning cases in the government residential schools, etc. created a big fight between the opposition BRS and the government.

Hardly a few ministers and MPs, MLAs and MLCs came out and countered the opposition allegations. “Bhongir MP CH Kiran Kumar Reddy and one or two ministers are holding press meets and countering the opposition allegations at TPCC head office and CLP office. In the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh during the YSR regime, all the ministers were united and attacked the opposition whenever the government and CM were under attack on some important issue. The ministers used to hold a series of press meets and blasted the then opposition TDP. Even during the BRS regime, all the ministers and legislators were always on the tenterhooks and countered the BJP and Congress allegations on every issue they raised”, a source said.

Now, the political situation was different in the state as the ruling Congress leaders were hardly countering the opposition. As a result, the CM has been struggling to show his upper hand on some issues. The Formula E race case was a big issue, but the ruling Congress leaders and Ministers are not coming out to support the CM and also counter the BRS party’s aggressive politics to gain political mileage.

Leaders said that AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal enquired with the senior Congress leaders for the silence maintained by the Ministers to launch a political attack on opposition on important issues. It is learnt that the Congress high command will take a serious note of the silence maintained by the Ministers and legislators and their reluctance to support the CM in every issue.