Cong mulls statues of Mukesh Goud, Shiv Shankar to woo BCs in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at bolstering the momentum for 42% Backward Classes (BC) reservation and garnering support for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election and GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) elections, the Congress party has decided to install statues of former BC Welfare Minister M Mukesh Goud and former Union Minister P Shiv Shankar within the city.

The announcement was made by Congress leaders, including PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, on the death anniversary of Mukesh Goud. “There remains a growing demand for the installation of statues of leaders representing BCs who served the city,” Mahesh Goud clarified to the media. “We shall be installing the statues at a proper place after consulting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.”

Earlier, during an informal interaction with media persons, Ponnam Prabhakar also stated that a decision had been taken to install their statues in honour of their services to BCs and in recognition of their contributions to the party. “Services of both leaders cannot be ignored, and in reflection of the recognition for their services, statues will be installed. A decision will be taken where and when these can be installed and will be finalised after discussing with the Chief Minister,” he said.