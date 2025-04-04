Cong shall fight with all its might for BC quota: Rahul

Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi reassured that the Congress party would intensify its fight for pushing for BC reservation in the upcoming days. While lauding the efforts of Telangana which has passed the BC resolution in Assembly, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, who had discussed the issue with a team of Ministers and legislators from Telangana, reaffirmed his commitment and assured he along with fellow parliamentarians would increase their efforts for the cause.

When the team led by PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha met Rahul Gandhi, he urged them to highlight the lack of seriousness on the part of Centre in uplifting the BCs economically and politically, which he said reflected in the attitude of BJP’s leadership. The team also called on Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, elaborated on the massive demonstration held at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday as part of the efforts to push for BC reservation. Sonia Gandhi urged the Telangana delegation to keep an increased focus on public welfare with an aim to achieve maximum support from the general public through implementation of welfare schemes. She assured that the welfare measures would win hearts of people and that Telangana’s people have always remained supportive of the Congress party. She also felt that the BC reservation would bring in change in the lives of BCs and contribute to their upliftment, both economically and politically.