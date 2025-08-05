Congress enacting political drama over BC reservations: BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao accused the Congress party of staging a political drama over the issue of Backward Classes (BC) reservations. He alleged that the Congress was deliberately misleading the public by taking the matter to Delhi, taking out a Rail Yatra, and organizing a protest at Jantar Mantar.

On Monday, Rao questioned the rationale behind the Congress’s agitation, pointing out that it was the same party that had made the Kamareddy Declaration promising 42% reservations for BCs. He noted that the BJP had unconditionally supported the bill in the State Assembly and asked why the Congress was now creating unnecessary commotion. “This drama in Delhi shows that the Congress has no intention of implementing BC reservations in the upcoming local body elections,” he said.

He expressed concern over the lack of transparency regarding the ordinance, stating, “The State government had issued an ordinance, and we don’t know what was in it.” A copy was sent to the State Governor. Rao further criticized the state government’s decision, reportedly marking a copy of the ordinance to the President of India, calling it unprecedented and unconstitutional. “Ordinance approval is the prerogative of the Governor. Sending it to the President raises serious questions. Does it happen anywhere in the country that any state government makes a copy of its ordinance to the President of India, he asked.

Rao also alleged that the Congress was attempting to introduce 10% Muslim reservations within the 42% BC quota, thereby attempting to harm the original BC reservations. He said that the BJP has raised this issue. However, the State government has no answer to it, nor has it given any explanation on the same.

“Congress has done too much and caused enough damage to the country,” and asserted that the people of Telangana would see through the Congress’ “game plan” and “gimmicks,” which he claimed would not be taken seriously by the public.