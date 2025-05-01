Congress govt reflects spirit of Basaveshwara’s teachings: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Telangana state government was working in the spirit of Sri Mahatma Basaveshwara, who dedicated his life for social transformation. He said that it is with the inspiration of Basaveshwara that the entire cabinet of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was taking the welfare schemes forward.

Addressing 892nd Jayanthi Utsavam programme held at Ravindra Bharati, Bhatti described Mahatma Basaveshwara as a great man who fought against the many ills in the country, regardless of caste or religion. It is with the inspiration of Basaveshwara that the present government was conducting gram sabhas and taking into account the issues raised by the people. “The People’s government, inspired by Basaveshwara, has decided that all the students belonging to the SC, ST, BC, minority, OC communities in the state should study equally in the same campus. Young India Integrated Residential Schools are being established with a budget of Rs 11,600 crore. Continuing Basaveshwara’s spirit of respecting women on par with men, we have given interest-free loans worth Rs 21,000 crore to women in the state, towards making them millionaires,” he said.

Referring to the recent statements of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Deputy CM challenged the BRS party to prove as to where the Congress government has failed. “Where has the government failed? Has the state government failed to bring schemes in accordance with the spirit of Basaveshwara’s teachings? Is it a failure to conduct a caste census survey in the spirit of Jyotirao Phule to benefit the weaker sections? Is it a failure of this government to provide jobs to the unemployed in the state of Telangana, who have fought for achieving Telangana?” he asked.

He alleged that both BRS and BJP leaders were plotting against the government by making false accusations. “No matter how many tricks the BRS-BJP combine plays, the people’s government, inspired by the teachings of Basaveshwara, continues to serve weaker sections,” he added.