Congress is party of dalits, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the party belongs to dalits of the country and the State. He said the credit for making a dalit the President goes to the party. He asserted that the party had made a dalit leader like Mallikarjuna Kharge as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as CLP leader in Telangana He stated that the party had appointed a dalit leader like former minister Dr Sailajanath as APCC president.

Revanth made it clear that the party had never neglected dalits, tribal and weaker sections of the country. He made the remarks while addressing a gathering of the party activists and leaders at the State SC Morcha meeting held at Indira Bhavan here.

Revanth alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was selling away several public sector undertakings, including the historic Vizag Steel Plant, which was set up by the Congress party.

Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he alleged that KCR had diluted universities like Osmania and Kakatiya. He charged that the CM devalued reservations by sanctioning private varsities to his party leaders like Minister Ch Malla reddy and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. He claimed that poor students had been deprived of higher education in the TRS rule.