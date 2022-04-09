Congress plans Pragathi Bhavan siege on April 14

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Telangana in April-end, said Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy on Friday. The party also decided to lay siege to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's camp office – Pragati Bhavan on April 14, he informed.

Revanth on Friday held a meeting with party senior leaders and discussed the action plan to intensify agitations on people issues before the arrival of Rahul Gandhi to Telangana. He instructed the leaders to organise regular dharnas, rallies and protests against the State and Union governments in their respective districts and Assembly constituencies.

Leaders said that the TPCC chief told his party men to work hard and expose the TRS-BJP nexus in the State. He told the leaders that the recent fight between the State government and the Centre on paddy procurement was stage managed. The leaders were asked to visit the fields and express solidarity with the farmers who were waiting for the procurement.

Revanth reportedly asked the party leaders to mobilise Congress workers and people for Pragati Bhavan siege. The TPCC, meanwhile, is planning to hold a big rally and a public meeting in Warangal where Rahul will participate. The party is also planning to hold a meeting with all Congress leaders which will be attended by Rahul Gandhi at the party office in State capital during his visit.