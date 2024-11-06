Congress playing divisive politics for gaining power: BJP MP

Hyderabad: BJP MP and SC Morcha National General Secretary, Dr Bhola Singh, criticised the Congress party and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for engaging in divisive politics. He asserted that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is diligently working to fulfill the ideals of Dr B R Ambedkar and Antyodaya, aiming to deliver fruits of development to all deserving citizens in the country.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Dr Singh stated that Rahul Gandhi often makes unfounded claims. During the entire campaign for the 2024 general elections, Gandhi attempted to persuade the public by alleging that the BJP would eliminate reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) and would alter the Constitution to gain power, he pointed out.

“Despite being elected and taking an oath on the Indian Constitution, Gandhi stated in America that BJP would change the Constitution and end reservations if they came to power. In contrast, the BJP has consistently affirmed its commitment to the reservations established by Dr B R Ambedkar to empower SC, ST, and Other Backward Classes (OBC) for their socio-economic development,” he said.

“Under Prime Minister Modi, the government has also introduced Economic Weaker Sections (EWS) reservations for deserving individuals. The BJP aims to empower four key communities: farmers, the poor, women, and youth, to create a developed Bharat. Welfare programs like PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and medical coverage for individuals aged 70 and above are intended to benefit all sections of society,” he added.

Dr Singh attributed the BJP's success in Haryana—where it secured a third term with an increased majority—to its effective governance. He mentioned the party's strong performance in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

Dr Singh expressed confidence that, given the increasing trust and support from the public, the BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

Earlier, along with BJP MP Dr K Laxman as part of the parliamentary standing committee on railways, he visited the Secunderabad Railway Station which is under renovation.