Congress rips into government for releasing paltry amount to Hyderabad post deluge

Hyderabad:Alleging that the civic body was underplaying the havoc wreaked by heavy rains in the city, the Congress leaders held a dharna at the GHMC office and later met Municipal Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar to bring to his notice about the ground situation they had observed. The group comprised of former MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav, AICC spokespersons Dasoju Sravan and Feroz Khan, Youth Congress State president M Anil Kumar Yadav, TPCC Minorities Department chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, former deputy mayor G Raj Kumar, former corporator Mohammed Wajid Hussain and others.

During the interaction, they questioned the government's sincerity, as it has released Rs 5 crore for the city. "How come without conducting the aerial survey the Chief Minister had announced this amount? As many lives were lost and there was huge property loss, and with officials yet to assess the situation, how can the government come up with a conclusion in a closed-door meeting held with higher officials?" questioned Sravan.

The leaders also countered the number of deaths, which officially stood a 28, which according to them was way behind the actual numbers, as the deaths could be more than 50. They pointed out that the GHMC was ill-prepared to face the scenario. Besides, the men working for State disaster management were not properly trained to face it. "The Minister claims to have spent Rs 67,000 crore for the development of the city. But where is the infrastructure to deal with a natural calamity like this? On the other hand, the government failed to clear the illegal structures. Ever since the TRS came to power, there is a lopsided development without proper Urban Development Policy in place," he added.

Feroz Khan said that there were still some 80 colonies inundated and people were eagerly awaiting help and food for survival. "Even for food distribution, the TRS and MIM are lobbying and getting them distributed as they wish," he alleged.

Responding to this, the Commissioner assured that the GHMC would ensure that food and other essentials reach over 35,000 households which were identified as submerged in 142 locations across the city. He also informed that the Rs 5 crore was for immediate release, while the GHMC had estimated Rs 586 crore and also brought to the notice of the Union government.