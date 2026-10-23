Congress seeks probe into water diversion to KCR’s farmhouse

Hyderabad: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has urged the Irrigation and CAD Department to conduct a comprehensive and impartial enquiry into the Kondapochamma Sagar Lift Irrigation Project following recent media reports. In a formal representation submitted to Irrigation and CAD Department Secretary E Sridhar on Thursday, the MP highlighted allegations regarding the construction of a special canal from Kondapochamma Sagar to feed Panduranga Cheruvu, reportedly after 2016.

The media report further alleged that water from Panduranga Cheruvu was subsequently pumped into a well spread across approximately three acres located at the Erravelli farmhouse of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Emphasising the paramount necessity for transparency and public accountability in utilizing state irrigation infrastructure and natural water resources, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy requested the department to scrutinise project records, official sanction approvals, canal construction specifications, water diversion mechanisms, pumping arrangements, and overall public fund expenditures incurred.

Furthermore, the MP urged the Irrigation Department to verify all facts and circumstances surrounding the reported activities and initiate appropriate legal action if any irregularities are established. Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy requested Secretary E Sridhar to submit a detailed enquiry report at the earliest possible instance and inform him regarding official steps taken in this matter.