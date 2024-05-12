Congress stealing credit for central projects in TS: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief Kishan Reddy pooh-poohed the election assurance of the Congress alleging it is trying to steal credit showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s projects to Telangana peopleple.

In a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said, that that several assurances that the Congress party made were either already implemented or some are being implemented.

He pointed out that Congress assured that it would directly deposit funds into the accounts of the Panchayat Raj institutions in line with the 73 and 74 Constitutional amendments. However, it was forgotten that the Centre has been depositing funds directly into the PRI accounts through the Public Finance Management System since 2022.

He said that the Centre had announced PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in the last Union budget. The Congress has changed its name following the response it evoked from the people. Changing its name the same is incorporated into the Congress manifesto, he added.

Kishan Reddy said the Centre has taken several initiatives like establishing the South Indian Cultural Centre, Ghantasala Auditorium, and Science Experience Centre on CSIR-IIC premises. These are transforming Hyderabad into an entertainment and cultural hub. What was new in the Congress announcement of establishing an international cultural and entertainment hub, he asked.

Further, the Hyderabad Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project was announced in 2008. The Congress was in power till 2013. However, it did nothing to materialise the project. But, it has renewed the same promise. How to trust the Congress promises which it had failed to implement, he questioned.

Kishan Reddy said that the Modi government has already established a railway manufacturing unit in Kazipet. However, again Congress is assuring to establish a Railway Coach Factory in Kazipet.