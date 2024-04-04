Congress to mobilise huge crowds for ‘Jana Jatara’ at Tukkuguda

Hyderabad: Hyderabad DCC President Sameer Waliullah has informed that a large number of people from Hyderabad will participate in the 'Jana Jatara Sabha' being organised by the Congress party in Tukkuguda on April 6.

A review meeting was held at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday to discuss the arrangements for the proposed public meeting at Tukkuguda. Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency incharge Obaidullah Kotwal, Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah, TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, Charminar constituency incharge Mujeebullah Shareef, Bahadurpura incharge Rajesh, and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

Briefing the media persons after the meeting, Sameer Waliullah said that it has been decided in the meeting to ensure the participation of a large number of people from all Assembly segments of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in the Tukkuguda meeting, where the Congress will officially launch its election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Further, Congress leaders AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and others will also release the party's manifesto for the next elections.

Sameer Waliullah said that the incharges of the Assembly constituency and municipal divisions had been assigned the task of mobilising the people from their areas and ensuring their safe transportation to the meeting venue. He said that the entire Congress cadre was quite enthusiastic, as the party leadership had selected Hyderabad (Tukkuguda) as the venue to launch the national campaign and manifesto.