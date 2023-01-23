Congress will win all 14 seats in Mahabubnagar: Revanth

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that it was his responsibility to win 14 out of 14 seats in Palamuru and hoist the Congress flag in the State.

Addressing the Dalitha Girijana Atma Gourava Sabha held at Bijinepally under the Nagarkurnool Assembly constituency, Revanth Reddy said that it was his responsibility to win all the 14 seats in Palamuru and raise the Congress flag in the State. All the leaders will work together. Dalit, Tribal, Adivasi and weaker sections should come together and make the Congress win, Revanth Reddy gave the call.

The Congress leader said that the old grand party gave many posts to Dalits and Tribals. Congress party has given an opportunity to Mallikarjuna Kharge as National President, Bhatti Vikramarka as CLP leader, Balaram Naik as Union Minister and a Dalit as Punjab Chief Minister. "Doras of Telangana, Palamur still try to suppress Dalits and Tribals. Chasing away landlords and nobles attacking Dalits is in the history of this land. This Palamuru district and Nallamalla area have a history of driving out the Razakars of the Nizam. Palamuru Gadda means Pedolla Adda. The Congress party will not sit back and watch if the peasants are being attacked on such soil," said Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy recalled that in the 2018 elections, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that he would construct the Markandeya project to irrigate 8,000 acres. The foundation stone was laid in 2019. So far, there has not even been a knock on the soil. Even after four years, the project to be built here has not taken a step forward. He said that cases were filed against party leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy when he went to examine the project works. Not everyone wearing a pyjama is Lal Bahadur Shastri. Not everyone who wears a dhoti is YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Revanth Reddy said that 10 lakh people migrated from Palamuru during Chandrababu Naidu's regime. To make Palamuru green to prevent migration, Nagam Janardhan Reddy sanctioned the Kalvakurthy upliftment scheme to provide water to 3.60 lakh acres at a cost of Rs 2,000 Crores. The subsequent Rajasekhara Reddy government increased its capacity to five lakh acres. Congress party has sanctioned Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project for Palamuru farmers. Your government has dried up the Palamuru project. Isn't it the Congress government that built Jurala, Bima, Nettempadu and Kalvakurthy projects, he asked.

Revanth Reddy said that it was his responsibility to carry whoever the party gives them a chance on his shoulders and make them sit on the chair. Revanth Reddy appealed to Dalits, Tribals, Adivasis and weaker sections to unite and make the Congress win.