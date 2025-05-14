Cong’s counterattack on Eatala is hallmark of bankrupt politics: BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leaders have intensified their criticism of Congress officials following inappropriate remarks against Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, BJP State Secretary Kolli Madhavi accused TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and former MLA Jagga Reddy of using inappropriate language toward the BJP MP.

She claimed that the state government issued a government order related to land acquisition only to later withdraw it, describing the situation as one where the government takes “one step forward and two steps backward,” leading to confusion due to its lack of consistency. Madhavi referred to this as “Tughlaq-style administration.” She emphasised that Eatala Rajender has been addressing the governance issues faced by his constituents, particularly regarding problems arising from the ongoing demolition drives. “Instead of addressing these issues, the Congress leaders are using inappropriate language against the MP,” she stated. Meanwhile, BJP MLAs Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, Rama Rao Power, Paidi Rakesh Reddy, and Dr. Palvai Harish Babu criticised the Congress leaders for their inability to respond to Eatala Rajender’s questions and instead resorting to counterattacks.

The leaders called upon the CM to immediately address the homelessness caused by the demolitions, particularly as families are not being provided with rehabilitation. They noted that the Congress leaders’ attacks on MP Eatala Rajender seem scripted to defend CM Revanth Reddy’s administration while avoiding critical discussions about the rehabilitation of those affected.

The BJP leaders questioned why the HYDRA, responsible for demolishing homes, has not taken action against the college owned by AIMIM chief Owaisi in Hyderabad’s Old City, despite having previously stated that it would avoid demolishing during the academic year to prevent disrupting students. They demanded an explanation for the apparent double standards, given that it is summer vacation.

They also recalled the past claims of demolitions against a college linked to former minister BRS MLA Malla Reddy, questioning why it had not been demolished while others were. The BJP leaders insisted that ruling party officials should address the questions raised by the opposition instead of resorting to personal attacks, which they described as a hallmark of bankrupt politics.