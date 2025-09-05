Continental Hospitals Celebrates Onam with Grandeur

Hyderabad, September 05, 2025: Continental Hospitals, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, came alive with vibrant festivities as the hospital celebrated Onam with great enthusiasm and cultural spirit.

The celebrations were graced by Dr. Guru N Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Continental Hospitals, who attended as the Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Reddy expressed his joy, stating that Onam has been celebrated at Continental Hospitals every year since its inception and continues to be one of the most cherished traditions.

Doctors, nurses, and staff members actively took part in the festivities, making the occasion truly memorable. The event featured a wide range of cultural programs including dance, music, singing, and cooking competitions, which captivated the audience. Winners of these contests were recognized and presented with prizes by the hospital management.

The grand Onam celebrations created an atmosphere of joy, unity, and festive cheer, bringing together the entire Continental Hospitals community in the true spirit of the festival.