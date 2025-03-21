Continental Hospitals Pioneers AI Revolution in Cancer Diagnosis

Continental Hospitals has become India’s first healthcare institution to launch a comprehensive AI program for early cancer detection. Partnering with MIT, Mayo Clinic, and leading global organisations, the initiative focuses on breast, lung, and pancreatic cancers. Led by Dr. Guru N. Reddy, the AI-driven system aims to reduce cancer mortality and treatment costs significantly.

Over 1500 patients have already benefited from AI-based imaging tests. This groundbreaking program, unveiled in Hyderabad, marks a major milestone in Indian healthcare, making early cancer diagnosis more accurate and accessible, potentially saving thousands of lives through cutting-edge AI integration.