Control room set up to assist TG residents in border states

Hyderabad: Amid reports that Telangana people who were on a visit to the border states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Kashmir, got stuck after the Indian military strike on Pakistan, the Telangana government has set up a control room at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to help the people stranded in those states.

The government is also taking steps to provide safety for the students studying in the educational institutions in the border states.

The control room will provide round-the-clock assistance to the people seeking help to return to their homes from the border areas where the Union government already imposed restrictions following growing tension. Officials said the people on pilgrimage and business trips to Punjab and Gujarat are reportedly facing trouble due to cancellation of flights. The control room is gathering information about the stranded Telangana people from their kin and taking measures to provide special transport facilities in coordination with the local administration.

Telangana tourists on holiday trips to Rajasthan and Kashmir were also struggling to return to their homes. Flight delays also created trouble for tourists who were waiting in the airports for long hours, officials said, adding that alternative arrangements are being provided for such stranded travellers. Students studying in the universities and other higher education institutions would also be provided assistance. A considerable number of Telangana students are studying in Rajasthan and Kashmir central universities including IITs and management institutions. Their safety is being given top priority and the control room is ready to offer help to them if they face problems due to border tension.

People can directly call landline: 011-23380556. Officials of Telangana Bhavan- Vandana, Private Secretary & Liaison Head to the Resident Commissioner (9871999044), Hyder Ali Naqvi, Personal Assistant to the Resident Commissioner (9971387500), G Rakshit Nayak, Liaison Officer (9643723157) and CH Chakravarthy, Public Relations Officer (9949351270) can be contacted directly, Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner in Delhi Dr Gaurav Uppal said.