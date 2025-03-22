Live
Cop dies in road accident near Hayathnagar in Hyderabad
A tragic road accident claimed the life of a senior police officer this morning near Hayat Nagar, a suburb of Hyderabad. The victim identified as an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, lost his life after being struck by a speeding bus while attempting to cross the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway for his morning walk.
The incident occurred near Laxma Reddy Palem around 7:00 AM, when the victim, a resident of Mythri Cottage, was crossing the road. According to eyewitness accounts and initial police reports, the bus collided with him, resulting in fatal injuries that led to his death on the spot.
The responded quickly to the scene of the accident, where they examined the body and subsequently transferred it to a government hospital for postmortem examination. In light of the tragic event, the Hayathnagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the accident.