Cops add 19 betting app owners in accused list

Hyderabad: In a major development in the betting apps case involving popular Tollywood actors and social media influencers, the police have added the owners of 19 betting apps to the list of accused. The case was registered in Miyapur, and police have issued notices to the app owners, initiating an investigation.

The Miyapur police, who recently booked 25 film actors and social media influencers for promoting their apps, the owners of several popular apps, including Jigil Rummy.com, A23, Yolo 247, Fairplay, Jeetwin, Vbook, Taj 77, VV Book, Dhanibook 365, Mama247, Telugu 365, S365, Jai365, Jet X, Parimatch, Taj 777 Book, and Andhra 365, have been named as accused in the case.

According to police, the notices were issued to them and they conducted further investigations. “These applications are promoted by the celebrities and social media influencers through social media and pop-up advertisements by accepting huge sums of money as commission and remuneration,” the memo said, stating that the complainant also mentioned the involvement of the management of illegal betting, gaming applications and/or websites.”

“They are primarily responsible for the commission of the offence in violation of the gambling laws, regulations, and Telangana Gaming Act, 2017,” the memo stated.

As part of the probe, a case has already been registered against 25 people, including several film celebrities and social media influencers. A case had been booked under Sections 318(4), 112 read with 49 of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Sec 3, 3(A), 4 of Telangana State Gaming Act and Sec. 66 (D) of the IT Act against film actors Daggubati Rana, Vijay Devarakonda, Prakash Raj and several social media influencers for allegedly promoting the illegal betting apps.