Cops arrest housekeeper, recover cash, gold worth Rs 35L

Hyderabad: The Karkhana police arrested a housekeeper, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was involved in a theft case. The police recovered a cash of Rs 99,000 and gold ornaments weighing 480 gms from his possession.
The police arrested Aadesh Guptha of Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh. They recovered nine pairs of gold bangles, 16 gold chains, two gold rings and cash Rs 99,000, totalling to Rs 35 lakh.
According to the police, Aadesh Guptha, was employed as a carpenter at the residence of complainant P Sundaram, located at Gunrock Enclave. Aadesh discovered the keys to an almirah and, seizing the opportunity when the house was unoccupied, used the keys to open the almirah and steal gold ornaments and cash.
The North Zone police appealed the public to be cautious while engaging workers, to know detailed information about the workers engaged and to take care of valuables and to report suspicious activities if any in their neighbourhood to the police.