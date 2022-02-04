Cops foul TSRTC staff bid to march to Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: The police prevented the TSRTC JAC leaders in their attempt to go to Chief Minister's camp office Pragathi Bhavan to hand over a representation demanding to allow union activities and other issues.

The JAC leaders--who gathered at the office of the Employees' Union at RTC Crossroads--planned to go to Pragathi Bhavan. However, the police prevented the employees from leaving the office. The JAC chairman K Raji Reddy condemned the police action.

Later, the JAC leaders mailed their representation and by registered post and at the Secretariat. They pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had a meeting with the RTC employees in December 2019 and declared that the union activities were suspended for two years and formed welfare committees. The two- year suspension ended in December 2021. The government should allow union elections and cancel the welfare committees, said Raji Reddy.

Vice-chairman of JAC K Hanumanthu Mudiraj said since two pay revisions including 2017 and 2021, were due, the RTC employees should get pay equal to government employees. The government should provide six DAs to the staff and provide pay revision arrears. The employees wanted the government to direct the RTC management and the Labour Commissioner to take necessary steps.