Cops nab 4 for selling Mephentermine Sulphate injections, Alprazolam tablets, ganja

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team along with Moghalpura Police apprehended three persons involved in procuring and selling of Mephentermine Sulphate injections without valid license. Police seized 102 Vials of Mephentermine Sulphate injections worth Rs 1.20 lakh from their possession. Police arrested Syed Asad (28), Ahmed Qureshi (30) and Child in Conflict with Law (CCL).

According to police, the main accused Asad used to procure the Mephentermine Sulphate injections through online India Mart, New Delhi for himself. Further, he started procuring the injections and selling it to the needy customers for huge benefits through his known persons Ahmed and a CCL without any valid license at Hari Bowli X Roads and earning easy money illegally.

On information, the police apprehended them. Police registered a case U/s 318(4), 278 BNS and took up investigation. In another case, Task Force, South Zone Team along with Chaderghat Police apprehended Mohd Imran alias Kala Imran for selling of Mephentermine Sulphate Injections, Alprazolam Tablets & Ganja. Police seized 110 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate injections, 60 Alprazolam tablets, three kg Ganja all worth Rs 2 lakh.

According to police, Imran was a notorious rowdy sheeter of Chaderghat police station and involved 15 criminal cases and he was detained under PD Act in 2015. Initially, he was addicted to injecting Mephentermine Sulphate injections. Further, he was continuously procuring the Mephentermine Sulphate injections, Alprazolam tablets and Ganja and selling it to the needy customers near Maharaja Hotel, Wahed Nagar, Old Malakpet and earning huge benefits illegally. Police on Tuesday apprehended him while he was in possession of the banned material.

Police said the Mephentermine Sulphate injections may cause side effects like cardiac arrest, high blood pressure, etc. The medicine used is injurious to health without doctor advice. It is a schedule H Drug and it should be sold only with the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner only. The Alprazolam tablets may cause side effects like impaired coordination, low blood pressure, difficulty speaking, and increased libido. Additional adverse effects of Xanax include decreased mental alertness, confusion, etc.