Cops sexually assaulted women in Lagacharla, alleges Rathod

Hyderabad: BRS party MLC Satyavati Rathod on Saturday alleged that the police had sexually assaulted women in Lagacharla village violent incident on the pretext of investigation into violent attacks by farmers.

They, along with the affected women met the SC/ST Commission on Saturday. A complaint was submitted to the chairman of the commission. On the occasion, the aggrieved women explained to the commission how the police had committed atrocities against them.

They said the police came to the house in the middle of the night and abused the women because they were attacked by the farmers. They alleged that they were sexually harassed. They appealed to the commission to register cases of SC/ST atrocities and rape against the policemen who attacked them.

Satyavati Rathod spoke to media persons after lodging a complaint with the commission. She said the inhuman attack by the police in Lagacharla was an example of the autocratic rule in Telangana. “Revanth Reddy is acting arrogantly towards the tribals for the sake of a pharma company in his constituency and snatching away their lands. Revanth Reddy failed to impress the farmers in his own constituency. Even the youngest children in the Lagacharla are saying that their lives will be ruined due to pollution of the pharma company. Revanth Reddy should be told why he does not have wisdom. What is the point of filing non-bailable cases against them after attacking them,” she asked. She said it was inhuman to put farmers in jails without seeing it as midnight.

She alleged that illegal cases were filed against innocent farmers for attacking the Collector. The cases against the farmers should be withdrawn immediately. Among those who met the commission were BRS party MLAs Kovalakshmi and Anil Jadhav and the party leaders Johnson Naik and Roop Singh and several other BRS leaders.