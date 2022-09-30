Cops urge public to take adequate precautions of houses before leaving for holidays

Hyderabad: Amidst Dussehra, it is obvious that people leave for their native places to celebrate festival, the police in the tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda warned the citizens of burglaries if they are not careful and fail to take adequate precautions.

Burglaries occur when the occupants lock the house and go somewhere. During Dussehra vacation, families in Hyderabad go to their native places from the city for a long vacation making it a desired time for burglars to commit offences.

Police have asked people to inform the local police station in case going out of town because the local beat constable will keep an eye on the house.

Installing a central locking system will help to a great extent because the conventional locks are exposed to everyone and easily indicate the family is not at home.

"Inform local relatives/friends/well-wishers to keep a watch on the house in your absence. Install surveillance cameras and keep the DVR at a safe place and monitor from your phone the activity in and around your house," a senior cop said.

The police have also advised the public to hold down the supply of newspapers and milk supply as unattended newspapers, emails, and milk packets getting piled up in front of a house give a hint about the absence of the occupants.

Before leaving thoroughly lock all doors, windows, terrace doors, kitchen doors and check the quality of latches. Ladders and other tools which could come in handy in helping the burglars should be removed.

The police have also prepared an action plan for Dushera vacation. It includes increased patrolling, checking of suspects moving in localities and keeping a tab on the movement of the local and other States gangs of property offenders.