Corporator Anjayya attends Christmas fete at Rajiv Nagar Baptist Church in Kapra

Kapra: Corporator Anjayya participated in the Christmas celebrations held at Rajiv Nagar Baptist Church in Meerpet Housing board division in Kapara on Wednesday.

MLC Rajeswara Rao attended it as the chief guest. Praveen, Devadanam, Nagalakshmi, Raju, Anandam, Sekhar, Baswayya, and other participated and conveyed their greetings.