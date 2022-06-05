  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Councillor donates for construction of Sewa Lal Maharaj temple

Councillor donates for construction of Sewa Lal Maharaj temple
x

Councillor donates for construction of Sewa Lal Maharaj temple

Highlights

Shadnagar Constituency 6th ward councillor Lathashree Srisailam Goud has donated for the construction of the Sri Sri Santh Sewalal Temple’s being constructed in Teachers Colony at Shadnagar.

Shadnagar Constituency 6th ward councillor Lathashree Srisailam Goud has donated for the construction of the Sri Sri Santh Sewalal Temple's being constructed in Teachers Colony at Shadnagar.

On the occasion, the councillor said that it was a great honor to donate for the construction of the Sewalal Temple in his ward. He also said that the temple will be developed with the cooperation of everyone. He further said that Santh Sewalal preached to respect parents and women and to lead true life protecting nature and wild life. He taught everyone to settle and live in peace.

Temple Committee Chairman Raju Nayak, Mangulal Nayak, Somla Nayak, Ramchander Nayak, and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X