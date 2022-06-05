Councillor donates for construction of Sewa Lal Maharaj temple

Shadnagar Constituency 6th ward councillor Lathashree Srisailam Goud has donated for the construction of the Sri Sri Santh Sewalal Temple's being constructed in Teachers Colony at Shadnagar.

On the occasion, the councillor said that it was a great honor to donate for the construction of the Sewalal Temple in his ward. He also said that the temple will be developed with the cooperation of everyone. He further said that Santh Sewalal preached to respect parents and women and to lead true life protecting nature and wild life. He taught everyone to settle and live in peace.



Temple Committee Chairman Raju Nayak, Mangulal Nayak, Somla Nayak, Ramchander Nayak, and others participated.