Counter propaganda of Opposition: PCC chief to newly nominated MLCs

Hyderabad: PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud has urged the newly nominated MLCs to challenge the misinformation disseminated by opposition parties and to actively advocate for the government’s development and welfare initiatives to the people.

The newly nominated MLCs from the Congress party, Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Naik, and Vijayashanthi along with CPI MLC Nellikanti Satyam, visited PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud at the MLAs camp office on Tuesday. During this meeting, Mahesh Kumar Goud advised the MLC candidates to continuously engage with the people regarding government programmes and ensure they are well-informed about them.