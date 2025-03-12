  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Counter propaganda of Opposition: PCC chief to newly nominated MLCs

Counter propaganda of Opposition: PCC chief to newly nominated MLCs
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud has urged the newly nominated MLCs to challenge the misinformation disseminated by opposition parties and...

Hyderabad: PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud has urged the newly nominated MLCs to challenge the misinformation disseminated by opposition parties and to actively advocate for the government’s development and welfare initiatives to the people.

The newly nominated MLCs from the Congress party, Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Naik, and Vijayashanthi along with CPI MLC Nellikanti Satyam, visited PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud at the MLAs camp office on Tuesday. During this meeting, Mahesh Kumar Goud advised the MLC candidates to continuously engage with the people regarding government programmes and ensure they are well-informed about them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick