Country Club gears up to add a zing of innovation to festival of colours in city

As Hyderabad gears up to celebrate Holi with colour, music and unbridled enthusiasm, Country Club has added a splash of innovation to the festivities by unveiling the world’s first Holi Pichkari Car, a vibrant tribute to creativity and young talent.

The imaginative vehicle was unveiled by Country Club Chairman Y Rajeev Reddy in the presence of actress Poonam Kaur and Guinness World Record holder and miniature car designer Kanyaboyina Sudhakar, who conceptualised the unique creation. The unveiling also coincided with the launch of the Chalo Pattaya VIP International Membership Card, marking yet another milestone for the organisation.

Designed as a giant, colourful pichkari (water sprayer), the car captures the playful essence of Holi while symbolising innovation and artistic excellence. Sudhakar, known for crafting extraordinary themed miniature vehicles that have earned national and international acclaim, once again showcased his distinctive creative flair through this festive masterpiece.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Reddy said the initiative reflects Country Club’s enduring philosophy of nurturing unconventional talent and blending celebration with vision.

Over the years, the organisation has supported achievers across sports, arts and entertainment from cricket legend Kapil Dev, for whom Sudhakar earlier designed a Cricket Ball Car, to icons like Mary Kom and Sania Mirza. It also hosted the first celebratory press meet of Sushmita Sen after her Miss Universe victory, reinforcing its legacy of recognising excellence.

Meanwhile, across Hyderabad, the festive spirit is palpable. Markets are brimming with shoppers purchasing vibrant gulal, organic colours, water guns, and festive accessories.

Children and youngsters are seen eagerly selecting bright hues, while families prepare for community celebrations. With Holi symbolising unity, joy and renewal, the city is set to immerse itself in a riot of colours, laughter and togetherness.