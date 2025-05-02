  • Menu
Country Club Hosts Subtle Peace Walk to Condemn Terrorism and Promote Global Unity

Country Club Hosts Subtle Peace Walk to Condemn Terrorism and Promote Global Unity
In response to the recent tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. (CCHL) organised a poignant “Subtle Peace Walk”...

In response to the recent tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. (CCHL) organised a poignant "Subtle Peace Walk" at its Begumpet premises.

Models walked silently with candles, donning costumes inscribed with messages of peace and solidarity. CMD Y Rajeev Reddy emphasized global unity against terrorism, recalling past initiatives like the ‘Ground Zero’ tribute and the historic ‘Friendship Band.’

With 2 million members, CCHL reaffirmed its commitment to peace, urging international cooperation and intelligence sharing. The event stood as a powerful symbol of resilience, unity, and hope for a violence-free world.

