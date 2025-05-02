Live
Country Club Hosts Subtle Peace Walk to Condemn Terrorism and Promote Global Unity
Highlights
In response to the recent tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. (CCHL) organised a poignant “Subtle Peace Walk” at its Begumpet premises.
Models walked silently with candles, donning costumes inscribed with messages of peace and solidarity. CMD Y Rajeev Reddy emphasized global unity against terrorism, recalling past initiatives like the ‘Ground Zero’ tribute and the historic ‘Friendship Band.’
With 2 million members, CCHL reaffirmed its commitment to peace, urging international cooperation and intelligence sharing. The event stood as a powerful symbol of resilience, unity, and hope for a violence-free world.
