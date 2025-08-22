  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Country Club Launches VIP Gold Membership, Expands to Gangtok

Country Club Launches VIP Gold Membership, Expands to Gangtok
x
Highlights

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. (CCHHL) celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day with the launch of its VIP Gold Membership Card at Begumpet,...

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. (CCHHL) celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day with the launch of its VIP Gold Membership Card at Begumpet, unveiled by Chairman & MD Y. Rajeev Reddy.

The milestone event also marked Country Club’s expansion into Gangtok with the addition of Valley Vista Resort. A Sikkim-inspired fashion show highlighted the region’s culture.

Priced at ₹1,09,999, the VIP Gold Card offers lifetime family membership, 15 years of complimentary holidays, and a bonus stay at Valley Vista. Serving over 5 lakh members, Country Club now eyes 1 million by 2029, expanding leisure and tourism across India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick