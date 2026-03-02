Country Club Showcases World’s First Holi Pichkari Car Honoring Young talent

Hyderabad, March 2026: Celebrating innovation, empowering talent, and connecting festive joy with global aspirations, Country Club unveiled a specially designed Holi Pichkari Car as part of its upcoming Country Club Holi Bash – Rang Basant 2026, to be celebrated at the Police Hockey Stadium, Begumpet on March 4.

The grand unveiling also marked the launch of the Chalo Pattaya VIP International Membership Card by Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy, alongside actress Poonam Kaur and mini car designer and Guinness World Record holder Kanyaboyina Sudhakar

The vibrant and imaginative creation was conceptualized and gifted by Mr. Sudhakar, known across India and internationally for crafting extraordinary themed miniature vehicles. His innovative automobile artistry has earned widespread acclaim and prestigious recognition.

The newly unveiled Holi Pichkari Car is not just a creative showpiece; it represents Country Club’s enduring philosophy of nurturing innovation, recognizing unique talent, and blending celebration with vision. “This spectacular launch sets the tone for a celebration that blends creativity, recognition, and international vision,” said Mr. Rajeev Reddy.

Country Club proudly acknowledged that Mr. Sudhakar was discovered and encouraged by the organization years ago, reflecting its long-standing commitment to identifying and nurturing young and unconventional talent across diverse fields. Over the decades, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. has consistently provided a platform for young entrepreneurs and emerging achievers in sports, entertainment, and the creative arts.

Earlier, Mr. Sudhakar had designed iconic themed cars for Country Club, including the spectacular Cricket Ball Car, launched by the CMD alongside cricket legend Kapil Dev — a moment that symbolized the brand’s celebration of sporting excellence

From extending support and encouragement to legendary boxer Mary Kom and tennis icon Sania Mirza, to hosting the very first celebratory press conference of Sushmita Sen after her historic Miss Universe victory, Country Club has stood as a proud partner in many inspirational journeys. The organization has also associated with celebrated performers like the “Bhangra King” Daler Mehndi and renowned choreographer-director Remo D'Souza, further reinforcing its commitment to promoting artistic and cultural excellence.