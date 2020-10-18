COVID-19 vaccine may take 3-4 months: Telangana DME

In the wake of the festivals, Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana asked the citizens to be cautious and follow all precautionary measures to avoid COVID-19 infection while travelling and meeting relatives.

"There are 350 active cases at the Gandhi Hospital and the vaccine might take three-four months to get in the market," Reddy said speaking to media persons on Sunday. He further continued that tests are being conducted on the people at flood rehabilitation centres.

He said that all the hospitals in the city have been alerted on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the view of the seasonal diseases. He said that unhygienic conditions will lead to the spread of seasonal diseases through polluted water and mosquitoes.

Several colonies in the city have been stagnated with rainwater likely causing the spread of infectious diseases. Keeping the situation in view, minister KT Rama Rao has asked the people to drink boiled water and the civic officials also handed over chlorine tablets and bleaching powder to those staying in low lying areas to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.