CP Sudheer Babu Updates on Manchu Family Cases

The ongoing dispute within the Manchu family has led to multiple legal cases, as confirmed by Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Sudheer Babu. Speaking to the press, CP Sudheer Babu revealed that three cases have been registered in connection with the issue, which initially began with a complaint filed by actor Mohan Babu.

One of the cases involves allegations of an assault on media personnel by Mohan Babu, leading to a formal case being filed against the actor. Additionally, the police are investigating a separate complaint filed by Mohan Babu’s son, Manoj, which resulted in the arrest of the actor’s manager.

CP Sudheer Babu assured that the authorities are actively pursuing the investigations, and legal actions will be taken based on the findings. As the legal proceedings continue, the personal matters of the Manchu family are now under intense scrutiny, with both public and legal attention focused on the unfolding developments.