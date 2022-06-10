CPI leader Narayana demands Guv to cancel Mahila Darbar programme

Hyderabad : The Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K Narayana on Thursday found fault with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for holding the Mahila Darbar at Raj Bhavan and alleged that she was crossing all her limits.

Reacting to the Mahila Darbar programme announced by the Governer, the CPI leader asked her what is the necessity of holding such programme when the elected government is functioning. Narayana demanded Tamilisai to cancel the programme immediately.

Narayana said on one hand, the BJP in the State has stepped up political attack while on the other hand, the Governor's action could turn Raj Bhavan into a political centre. He said while anybody can make a representation to the Governor, holding a 'darbar' was not proper for a person holding the Constitutional post.