CPI leader shot dead during morning walk in city park

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Chandu Rathod was shot dead by unidentified assailants while taking his morning walk at Shalivahana Nagar Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. Rathod, also known as Chandu Naik, was the CPI’s Hyderabad city committee member.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the attackers arrived in a car around 7:30 am to the spot. They allegedly threw chilli powder in Chandu Rathod’s eyes before opening fire at close range. Despite nearly two dozen people being present in the park at the time, the attackers managed to flee in the same vehicle. The CPI leader, along with his wife and son, was on a morning walk when the assailants opened fire on him.

The victim’s wife told police that Chandu Rathod had an ongoing dispute with a man named Rajesh, a CPI (ML) member from Devaruppala. Police said that five rounds were fired at Chandu Rathod.

“We are investigating all possible angles in the case,” a police officer from Malakpet police station said. Reports said that four suspected persons in the murder case surrendered before the police and spilled the beans about their assault on the CPI leader.

Police recovered three fired rounds and two unfired rounds from the spot. Based on these, it seems only one weapon was used in the firing. However, a police official said, further investigation is on. He said police were verifying the routes of the car in which the assailants came. CCTV footage in the area was also being analysed to identify the suspects. The official further said an old rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the attack. “The (attack) seems to be over a land issue. He was having a disagreement with some people,” police said, adding three persons have emerged as prime suspects. Police are trying to elicit more information from them.

Ten teams were formed to investigate the murder and nab the accused, police said. Chandu Naik was an accused in a murder case, which was registered at LB Nagar Police Station here in 2022, police said. No complaint was lodged by the victim regarding any threat to his life, they added.