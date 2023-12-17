Live
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
- Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised
Just In
CPI MLA takes potshots at BRS
Asks why it couldn’t pay salaries on time
Hyderabad: CPI leader K Sambasiva Rao on Saturday took potshots at the BRS members stating that if the State was number one in all the indexes and parameters why their government was unable to pay salaries on the first of every month.
The lone CPI member targeted the BRS members in the Assembly during the discussion on ‘Motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address’. Sambasiva Rao said that the BRS government had failed to fulfill the promises made like giving a job to one in the family. Responding to this, BRS member T Harish Rao said that the government didn’t promise job for one in a family. He challenged the ruling party members to show the proof.
To this, Sambasiva Rao said that the promises like three acres land to Dalits, Dalit Bandhu and BC Bandhu were also not implemented fully.
He said that the government had failed to provide scholarships to the students and also funds to the Gram Panchayat. He advised the Congress not to commit the same mistake.
Sambasiva Rao wanted the Congress government to continue the good works by the previous governments. “It is said a good beginning is half done.
The Congress government has started on a positive note. If one has determination and dedication, he can fulfill all the promises,” said Rao. He alleged that the government diverted the Singareni funds.
He said that the government had promised to remove contracts and outsourcing but the same was continued.
He wanted the government to provide Rythu Bharosa to the tenant farmers.