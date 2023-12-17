CPI MLA takes potshots at BRS

Hyderabad: CPI leader K Sambasiva Rao on Saturday took potshots at the BRS members stating that if the State was number one in all the indexes and parameters why their government was unable to pay salaries on the first of every month.

The lone CPI member targeted the BRS members in the Assembly during the discussion on ‘Motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address’. Sambasiva Rao said that the BRS government had failed to fulfill the promises made like giving a job to one in the family. Responding to this, BRS member T Harish Rao said that the government didn’t promise job for one in a family. He challenged the ruling party members to show the proof.

To this, Sambasiva Rao said that the promises like three acres land to Dalits, Dalit Bandhu and BC Bandhu were also not implemented fully.

He said that the government had failed to provide scholarships to the students and also funds to the Gram Panchayat. He advised the Congress not to commit the same mistake.

Sambasiva Rao wanted the Congress government to continue the good works by the previous governments. “It is said a good beginning is half done.

The Congress government has started on a positive note. If one has determination and dedication, he can fulfill all the promises,” said Rao. He alleged that the government diverted the Singareni funds.

He said that the government had promised to remove contracts and outsourcing but the same was continued.

He wanted the government to provide Rythu Bharosa to the tenant farmers.