CPM decries govt’s handover of village lands to pvt firm

Hyderabad: The CPM Telangana State Committee has strongly condemned the state government’s decision to hand over Grama Kantam lands belonging to nearly 12,000 village panchayats to IORA Ecological Solutions Private Company for a 30-year period.

The party termed the move undemocratic, pointing out that government officials are being pressured to obtain no-objection certificates despite the absence of governing bodies. Concerns have also been raised about a potential scam involving the attachment of thousands of crores of assets to a single private company.

The CPM demanded that the state government immediately withdraw the agreement, calling it a violation of democratic principles and the spirit of the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution.

In a statement on Monday, CPM State Secretary John Wesley said, “Villages are the backbone of the country.

If Telangana’s village lands are handed over to a private Delhi-based company under the Haritha Saubhagyam project, panchayats will lose their rights, and future generations will be deprived of land for schools, community halls, cemeteries, rehabilitation of the poor, and other public needs.”