CPM demands action against sale of PG medical seats

Hyderabad: Left party CPM on Friday demanded that the State government to take action against the managements and cancel their recognition for committing irregularities in the allotment of the medical seats.

In a statement, CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said some private medical colleges were selling PG Medical seats for more than Rs 2 crore by claiming that the seats were left unfulfilled in PG NEET admission counselling. He said such illegal business by the managements of the private medical colleges was causing a lot of loss to poor and middle class students in the State.

He alleged that the State Health University was not doing anything to stop the private colleges from committing the irregularities. He also said the State government should take action against those students, who block the seats in a State after securing admission in another State. He demanded the State government to fill vacant seats through university counselling to prevent irregularities.