CPM urges govt to allot lands for its offices in districts

Hyderabad: CPM on Saturday wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and urged him to allot lands to the party in all districts of the State.

In the letter, State party secretary Tammineni Veerabadram told the CS that the CPM was a national party and added that the officials of the State government did not allot the land to them in the districts where they did not have their party offices so far even after submission of formal proposals.

He also told the CS that the land was not allotted to other opposition political parties too and alleged that it was done in a deliberate manner.

He told the CS that they also brought the issue to the notice of the CM and the principal secretary of the Revenue department on June 24, 2019 and added that no action was initiated on their representations even after 14 months of their submission.

Referring to the allotment of the lands to the ruling TRS party in all the districts of the State, he alleged that the GO was brought only to allot lands worth crores of rupees to the ruling TRS party . He urged the CS to intervene into the issue and take steps for the allotment of the lands.