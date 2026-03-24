Crackdown on property tax defaulters intensified

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has intensified its crackdown on major property tax defaulters, with Commissioner Karnan issuing strict directives to Deputy Commissioners for immediate enforcement.

This move coincides with the approaching One-Time Settlement scheme deadline, prompting accelerated recovery efforts. Acting on these orders, enforcement teams across multiple circles have begun seizing properties of chronic defaulters.

In Khairatabad Circle, officials seized Katriya Hotel for property tax arrears amounting to Rs 6.16 crore, unpaid since 2017. Similarly, the Goshamahal Circle Warrant Team took action against Swarna Transport, which owes Rs 36 lakh. In Jubilee Hills Circle, authorities seized Shamim Sultana Cloth Mall at Road Number 10, Banjara Hills, over dues of Rs 35.27 lakh.

These coordinated actions signify the corporation's resolve to recover significant revenue from high-value commercial entities that have consistently bypassed tax obligations, ensuring fiscal accountability before the current financial year concludes.