Crackdown on water mafia brings relief to residents

Hyderabad: Following consistent investigative reports by The Hans India exposing the illegal water tanker operations in the Sunnam Cheruvu and Guttala Begumpet areas of Serilingampally, enforcement authorities have taken direct action. The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), under the leadership of Balagopal, initiated targeted crackdowns against the unauthorised groundwater exploitation network that has plagued local residents for months.

For a prolonged period, residents in Sunnam Cheruvu and Guttala Begumpet faced severe groundwater depletion caused by commercial tanker operators. These illegal operations operated in violation of WALTA laws, utilising high-yield borewells to extract groundwater continuously for commercial sale.

Local residents who attempted to raise concerns regarding the rapid drop in domestic water levels or the constant presence of commercial tankers frequently encountered intimidation from operators. In response to the highlighted public grievances and environmental degradation, the HYDRAA team conducted on-ground assessments and identified over 30 illegal borewell points operating across the region. Enforcement teams began dismantling the infrastructure, demolishing 11 unauthorised water extraction points in the initial phase of the operation. AOfficials confirmed that enforcement drives will continue until all identified illegal points are entirely sealed and decommissioned. The swift intervention by HYDRAA has brought noticeable relief to the affected communities in Guttala Begumpet and surrounding localities. Local residents expressed satisfaction with the demolition of the illegal extraction points, noting that the halt in continuous commercial pumping offers hope for the stabilization of the local groundwater table.

Community members praised the decisive action taken by Balagopal and the HYDRAA enforcement team, emphasising that the dismantling of these networks provides long-awaited security against local intimidation and environmental depletion. HYDRAA officials stated that surveillance over the restored areas will remain active to prevent any attempt by illegal operators to resume drilling or pumping activities. Further demolition drives targeting the remaining identified points are scheduled to take place in a phased manner over the coming days.