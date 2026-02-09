Credai property show records Rs 300-cr sales, builds Rs 1K-crore biz pipeline

Hyderabad: The Credai Hyderabad Property Show 2026 concluded on a high note, registering on-the-spot sales worth Rs300 crore and generating a future business pipeline estimated at Rs1,000 crore, underscoring strong buyer confidence in Hyderabad’s real estate market. Organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai), the three-day event reaffirmed Hyderabad’s growing appeal as a preferred city for permanent settlement.

The robust response reflected sustained demand across residential and commercial segments, driven by trust in “Brand Hyderabad” and its long-term growth prospects. A key highlight on the final day was a panel discussion featuring leading real estate content creators from across the country, who compared Hyderabad’s market favourably with other metros and Tier-I cities, citing relatively affordable pricing and superior infrastructure.

Panelists noted that the next decade of real estate growth in India is likely to be led by Hyderabad, supported by the city’s strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, rapid expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and rising employment opportunities. Significant commercial real estate absorption—estimated at 12–14 million square feet in 2025–26—along with housing options ranging from compact apartments to ultra-luxury homes, were identified as key growth drivers. Proactive governance and sustained infrastructure investments were also highlighted as catalysts.

Credai Hyderabad President N Jaideep Reddy said the city’s cultural vibrancy, lifestyle advantages and economic opportunities have positioned it among India’s most resilient real estate markets. He advised homebuyers to invest only in RERA-approved projects and avoid being misled by pre-launch discounts.

President-Elect B. Jagannath Rao noted that property values in Hyderabad have appreciated five to six times over the past decade, adding that strong infrastructure, career prospects and lifestyle offerings are encouraging more people to settle permanently in the city.

General Secretary Kranti Kiran Reddy said dual-income households are increasingly driving housing demand, with developers responding through globally benchmarked designs catering to evolving buyer aspirations. The show also received high-level attention, with visits by the Deputy Chief Minister and senior ministers, further reinforcing buyer confidence and strengthening Hyderabad’s position as a long-term real estate and investment destination.