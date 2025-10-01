Crimes against women rise in Tg

Hyderabad: In the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)-2023 report released by the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday, it has been disclosed that crimes against women have increased in the state. 23,678 cases of crime against women were booked in 2023. There were 22,066 cases against women in 2022 and 20,865 in the year 2021. The cases booked under the IPC section was also increased in Telangana. 1,56,737 cases were booked in 2023 and 1,51,849 cases in 2022. The number of cases in 2021 were 14,131.

In Hyderabad, the IPC cases were also increased. 21,774 cases were booked in 2023 and 20,668 cases in 2022. The report said that 17,951 cases were booked in 2021. Crimes against children and juvenile crimes slightly increased in TG National Crime Records Bureau 2023 report has revealed that crimes against children have increased slightly in Telangana state. 6,113 cases were booked in 2023 and 5,657 cases in 2022. A total of 5,667 cases were booked in 2021.

The report said that crimes against children cases also increased a little in Hyderabad. 692 cases in 2023 were booked and 645 cases in 2022 and 621 cases booked in 2021.

Crimes committed by juveniles also increased in 2023 when compared to last year. 1,151 cases of juvenile-committed crimes were reported in 2023 while in 2022, it was only 1,096. In 2021, the total cases were 1,152.