CS directs officials to make Amrabad Tiger Reserve plastic-free zone

Hyderabad: State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari instructed the officials to formulate an action plan to ensure that the Amrabad Tiger Reserve becomes a complete plastic-free zone by the end of July this year.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with officials of Forests, Panchayat Raj, Pollution Control Board and discussed measures to be taken to make Amrabad Tiger Reserve a plastic-free zone.

She directed officials to enforce a ban on use of plastic bags, bottles, etc. in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve area. Santhi Kumari asked the officials to set up additional check posts to remove banned plastic articles and promote alternatives to plastic through eco-friendly products like paper bags, cloth/jute bags, leaf plates, etc.

Officials were also told to take up massive awareness campaigns through print and electronic media as well as by erecting sign boards at panchayat, district and state level. Local vendors all along the highway should be sensitised about the ban on use of plastic in the Tiger Reserve Area, she said.

The Chief Secretary instructed the officials to expedite the process of relocating people living in four habitations under the Amrabad Tiger Reserve as per the timeline. She directed that funds available under the ‘Haritha Nidhi’ should be utilised within that year. The CS also asked the endowment department officials to take steps to eradicate usage of plastic at the Maisamma temple in Mahbubnagar district.

Principal secretary EFS&T Vani Prasad, principal secretary PR&RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, PCCF R M Dobriyal, member secretary TSPCB Buddha Prakash Jyothi, commissioner Endowments Hanumantha Rao and other officials were present.