‘Curtain raiser’ events mulled in metro cities

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has finalised an action plan for a focused multi-city campaign for three days leading up to the “Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026” starting December 7, including curtain-raisers in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Several film stars and big celebrities would be roped in for a campaign to make the summit, being attended by a large number of investors, a big success.

A big Air Show is being planned to mark the finale of the summit on December 9. A glittering event would also be part of the summit to showcase Telangana’s cultural grandeur to the world.

The curtain-raiser events for the ‘Invest Telangana Global Summit’ are being organised on a grand scale particularly in Hyderabad on October 24 and in Delhi on October 29.