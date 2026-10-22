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‘Curtain raiser’ events mulled in metro cities

In Short

Several film stars and big celebrities would be roped in for a campaign to make the summit, being attended by a large number of investors, a big success.

Telangana government
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 Telangana government

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Hyderabad: The Telangana government has finalised an action plan for a focused multi-city campaign for three days leading up to the “Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026” starting December 7, including curtain-raisers in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Several film stars and big celebrities would be roped in for a campaign to make the summit, being attended by a large number of investors, a big success.

A big Air Show is being planned to mark the finale of the summit on December 9. A glittering event would also be part of the summit to showcase Telangana’s cultural grandeur to the world.

The curtain-raiser events for the ‘Invest Telangana Global Summit’ are being organised on a grand scale particularly in Hyderabad on October 24 and in Delhi on October 29.

Patan Afzal Babu
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Patan Afzal Babu

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Patan Afzal Babu is an experienced journalist specializing in political and state Administration. With over 20 years of writing expertise, Afzal Babu contributes new content in the areas of politics and administration. Afzal has completed post-graduation from Hyderabad Central University (with a specialization in Journalism). Afzal Babu is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing political news and breaking news. With over 20 years of experience, Afzal honed skills in various genres, including major crime news. Afzal’s diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched writing with unique perspectives.

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Invest TelanganaTelangana SummitHyderabadAir ShowGlobal Investors
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